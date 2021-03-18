Friday , 19 March 2021
Home / Normal / Libya’s AG office: 10 women, 14 children of ISIS families repatriated to Tunisia

Libya’s AG office: 10 women, 14 children of ISIS families repatriated to Tunisia

18/03/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The investigation department of the Attorney General’s office in Libya said they had repatriated ten women and 14 children from ISIS families, who were detained during Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous operation in Sirte, to Tunisia.

The Attorney General’s office said the repatriated Tunisian persons, the second group so far – were handed over to Tunisian authorities via Ras Ajdair border with Libya as per the agreement between the two countries.

The Head of the investigation office of the Attorney General, Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, said last week that they had repatriated the first group of ISIS families: three women and five children to Tunisia, adding that they don’t mind repatriating all ISIS members’  wives and children, except those under investigation by Libyan courts.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity Situation
Armed Non-state ActorsProsecutionStates
All

Check Also

UNSMIL concerned for bank official reportedly kidnapped by militias

UNSMIL yesterday said it is concerned for the safety of Mr Abdul Khaliq Mohamed Misbah …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved