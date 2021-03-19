UNSMIL concerned for bank official reportedly kidnapped by militias

UNSMIL yesterday said it is concerned for the safety of Mr Abdul Khaliq Mohamed Misbah Ibrahim, a Libyan Foreign Bank official who was arbitrarily arrested in central Tripoli, on 9 February 2021, allegedly by an armed group.

UNSMIL reported that Ibrahim’s whereabouts remain unknown. It called upon judicial authorities to immediately intervene and release Ibrahim or to produce him before a competent court without delay, in line with Libya’s national and international human rights obligations.

UNSMIL further called on the new Government of National Unity to prioritise the release of all persons illegally detained in Libya, both in official detention centres as well as in secret facilities run by armed groups.