Benghazi’s Al-Jala Hospital said eight children were injured as a rocket fell on Zamzam neighborhood in the city on Friday.

The hospital said in a statement Saturday that the children arrived with medium to serious wounds on Friday evening, adding that some of them had left the hospital after receiving basic medical treatment.

The hospital said the injured children were between the ages of 7 and 15. No details were given about the cause leading to the rocket’s fall in the neighborhood.