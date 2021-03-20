More mass graves are found in Tarhuna, authorities say

Monday , 22 March 2021
20/03/2021 The Libya Observer

The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons announced that they are continuing to discover mass graves in several various locations near Tarhuna.

The authority indicated on its official Facebook page that its teams continue to take samples of DNA in the morgue of the Tripoli University Hospital from human remains exhumed from mass graves in Tarhuna.

They also continue to explore sites using information based on pubic surveys and other experimental fields as they said, confirming that the human remains which have been identified will be handed over to the relevant families.

