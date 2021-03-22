Blinken and Aldabaiba discuss ceasefire, elections, services and removal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya

The Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, Ned Price reported today that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Libyan Government of National Unity prime minister Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba.

‘‘Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Libyan interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabaiba and welcomed the establishment of the new interim Government of National Unity. Secretary Blinken and interim Prime Minister Dabaiba emphasized the importance of ending the conflict through an inclusive political process, providing essential public services, and ensuring free, fair, and credible elections on December 24, 2021.

The Secretary and the interim Prime Minister also stressed the need for full implementation of the ceasefire agreement signed on October 23, 2020, including the removal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without delay’’.