Libya: Brigade 444 arrests 16 smugglers and frees 85 abductees

The brigade added on Facebook that during the delicate “combat operation”, its forces had freed 85 African abductees, in addition to ending the smugglers’ kidnap, looting, and banditry in the area that were burdening the residents for a long time, seizing weapons and vehicles they were using.

“Our forces are still working on ending such crimes in order to exact justice and reach every criminal hideout in the country.” The brigade, which did similar operations earlier near Bani Walid, said.