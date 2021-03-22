NATO announces its readiness to support in strengthening security work in Libya

NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Monday that the NATO alliance is prepared to support security work in Libya, in view of the new government assuming its duties, providing it be requested by the Libyans themselves.

Stoltenberg said in a press conference regarding Libya that he welcomed the information regarding the new government and the preparation for the elections due to be held next December.

He added that NATO continues to support the peace process in Libya and are willing to strengthen their security work if the Libyans decide that they want it.