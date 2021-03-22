Tuesday , 23 March 2021
Home / Normal / NATO announces its readiness to support in strengthening security work in Libya

NATO announces its readiness to support in strengthening security work in Libya

22/03/2021 The Libya Observer Press Articles

NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Monday that the NATO alliance is prepared to support security work in Libya, in view of the new government assuming its duties, providing it be requested by the Libyans themselves.

Stoltenberg said in a press conference regarding Libya that he welcomed the information regarding the new government and the preparation for the elections due to be held next December.

He added that NATO continues to support the peace process in Libya and are willing to strengthen their security work if the Libyans decide that they want it.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
Core Security & Justice ProvidersExecutive AuthoritiesInternational Organisations
All

Check Also

Rebuilding Libya will cost nearly half a trillion dollars

Abdul-Majd Kosher, head of Libya’s Contractors Union affirmed that Libya requires an estimated 450 billion …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved