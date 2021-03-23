Libyan PM says ready to support electoral commission

The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, met Tuesday with the Chairman of the High National Elections Commission, Emad Al-Sayeh, and discussed the preparations for December 24th elections, as per the UN-brokered Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

The electoral commission said in a statement that the general elections’ preparations in terms of logistics and technical issues in order to carry out the task as per international standards.

Dbeibah reiterated readiness to support the electoral commission and urged the Chairman to outline the requirements for the upcoming milestone in Libya so the Government of National Unity could provide them.