EU offers help to Libyan PM in elections preparation

The European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, spoke with the Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, and welcomed the efforts and determination of the Government of National Unity (GNU) to restore national unity and open a chapter of peace and reconciliation for Libya.

Borrell conveyed Wednesday a strong message of support underlining that the EU was ready to step-up its cooperation with the new government, and to provide support in accordance with its needs and priorities.

“High Representative Borrell proposed to work together on areas where the EU could provide expertise and added value such as institution building, economic governance, preparation for the national elections in December 2021 foreseen in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap, as well as through the EU CommonSecurity and Defence Policy (CSDP) mission EUBAM Libya and Operation EUNAVFOR MED Irini.” The EU said in a statement.

It added that Borrell and Dbeibah had reviewed the importance of sustaining Libya’s stability, strengthening its unified institutions, and ensuring continued implementation of the ceasefire agreement, acknowledging the role played in this regard by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission and the need for a credible monitoring mechanism.