Landmines and remnants of war lead to 93 deaths and 143 injured

The Libyan Centre for Mine and War Remnants reported today that there have been 93 deaths and 143 injuries as a result of landmines, IED’s and remnants of war across Libya.

The statistics covering the period from 22/5/2020 to 3/28/3/2021 include 124 reported incidents of 236 victims. There were 228 male and 8 female victims.

Mine clearing personnel from the Ministries of Interior and Defence made up 34 percent of victims while civilians made up the remaining 66 percent. Victims ranged between the ages of 4 and 70 the Centre reported.