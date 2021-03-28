Monday , 29 March 2021
Home / Normal / Libyan Navy rescues 132 immigrants off Tripoli coast

Libyan Navy rescues 132 immigrants off Tripoli coast

28/03/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

Libyan Navy forces rescued Saturday 132 illegal immigrants, mostly African, on a dinghy en route to European shores.

The spokesman for the Libyan Navy said a team of coastguards managed to rescue the immigrants Saturday night as part of their humanitarian and security operations off the coast.

The spokesman said a Libyan Navy rescue boat went to the rescue location at sea after receiving a distress call, adding that the coastguards did their job and saved the lives of the immigrants, who were disembarked later at Tripoli Naval Base before being sent to the Anti Illegal Immigration Center.

The immigrants, including five women, were from Pakistan, Eritrea, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Syria, Ghana and Nigeria.

Security ForcesTrafficking and Migration
Coast Guards
All

Check Also

Landmines and remnants of war lead to 93 deaths and 143 injured

The Libyan Centre for Mine and War Remnants reported today that there have been 93 …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved