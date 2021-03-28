Libya’s presidential guard gets a new commander

Libya’s newly appointed government of national unity announced this last week the appointment of Major General Abdul-Hamid Bourderbala as the commander of the Presidential Guard.

A ceremony was held attended by military personnel, serving officers and non-commenced officer of the presidential guard to make the announcement.

Libya’s new presidential council consists of Mohammed Al-Menfi as head of the council and Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah al-Lafi as his two deputies, elected earlier this year and February and confirmed by Libya’s House of Representatives earlier this month to commence the ten-month long tenure of Libya’s new government leading to the national elections in December.

The new head of the presidential guard will have his hands full protecting members of the council in the upcoming months as the head of the council in the last weeks alone since his confirmation has already visited Turkey, France and Egypt to strengthen international relations and cooperation.