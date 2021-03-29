Menfi calls for establishing National Reconciliation Commission as soon as possible

The PC head Media Office said in a statement that Menfi and his two deputies, Abdullah al-Lafi and Musa al-Koni met on Monday to draw the broad lines of the commission’s work, its organizational structure, goals, and its mandated attributes.

The PC officials stressed that achieving comprehensive national reconciliation that brings together all Libyans is a top priority for the PC, as it is the cornerstone of building a unified civil state, according to the statement.