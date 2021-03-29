Women call on the GNU to fulfil their Geneva promises of more female representation

The Libyan Network to Support and Empower Women has called on the government of national unity to fulfil their promise of assigning 30% of ministerial roles to women.

The organization also protested that the audit committee set up by the country’s reunified house of representatives was entirely lacking in any female representation.

The statement also demanded to apply to diplomatic representation, international organizations and all Libyan state institutions at home and abroad by at least 30%.

It is worth noting that even before being elected, members of Libya’s government of national unity pledged to assign 30% of ministerial roles to women, a pledge they failed to uphold as only five women has been assigned as minister out of 35, while a historic number nonetheless, it is not the figure promised to Libyan women in geneva.

During his first press conference, Prime Minister Debaiba came under fire for a string of sexist remarks and possibly backtracking on promises made during the UN lead peace process to ensure more female representation in Libya.

Debiba stated that there were no women put forward in the thousands of CVs he’d received for the ministerial positions therefore he may not be able to meet the 30% quota agreed upon prior in the LPDF.

The Libyan Network to Support and Empower Women seeks to support and empower women to contribute effectively to building a nation based on the principle of citizenship by empowering Libyan women politically, economically and socially to achieve the institutional empowerment of Libyan women in all fields.