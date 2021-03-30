Dbeibah: 80% of Libyan institutions have been unified

Dbeibah added that the government, parliament, central bank, ministries, and energy agency have all been unified, saying all militias must be dismantled and then their personnel must be integrated within the police and civilian state institutions.

He also said that the most important issue in Libya is forming a unified national army, which he said is now united by the dialogue and talks carried out by the UN in Geneva, allowing for the ceasefire to last.

The Libyan Prime Minister reiterated that state institutions and public corporations should integrate the militiamen who are keen on laying down their weapons and “leaving them at home”.

“Benghazi is a very important city and it is now going through a very tough time. I home Italy’s consulate will be ready to open in three months.” Dbeibah said, answering a question about Benghazi’s security, reiterating that security status in Libya is much better now than five months ago.