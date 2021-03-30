Head of military prosecution in Benghazi dismissed after Al-Werfalli remarks

The Military Prosecutor said the dismissal was based on Madi’s violation that was represented on false statements about the health conditions of the senior leader of Al-Saiqa Force, Al-Werfalli, who was murdered last week.

Madi held a press conference last Saturday in Benghazi and said Al-Werfalli was suffering from a mental disorder and he was lodged at a psychiatric hospital before he was gunned down.

Madi pointed fingers at some parties, which he didn’t name, saying they were trying to destabilize Benghazi. He also said Al-Werfalli was sent to a psychiatrist by the military prosecution following his case of extrajudicial executions.