Italy to consider reopening airspace to Libya

In a meeting between Libya’s new transport minister Mohamed Shahubi and Italy’s ambassador to Libya Buccino Grimaldi, the two agreed that reopening European airspace to Libya is of vital importance.

In the meeting which was held in Tripoli, the two discussed Italy resuming projects in Libya to support the local economy and the possibility of reopening European airspace to Libya once again.

Minister Shahubi expressed the importance of reopening European airspace to Libya and the Italian ambassador stated that he would support the request.

Libyan flights have been banned from entering European Union airspace for six years now, with the European Commission extending the ban last year due to the country’s state of insecurity and chaos.