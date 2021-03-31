Thursday , 1 April 2021
Home / Normal / Bloc of over 20 western-based boycotters agree to re-join parliament

Bloc of over 20 western-based boycotters agree to re-join parliament

31/03/2021 Libya HeraldSami Zaptia Press Articles

A bloc of 20-odd boycotting members of parliament yesterday agreed to re-join the full proceedings of the internationally recognized House of Representatives (HoR).

The news was reported by Libyan state Alwataniya TV.

The bloc is made up of mainly Tripoli/western Libya-based members who had refrained from attending the reunified HoR sessions in Sirte and Tobruk that had respectively endorsed and sworn-in the new Aldabaiba-led Government of National Unity.

The news came after a meeting in Tripoli today between the Tripoli bloc and HoR First Deputy head Fawzi Al-Nuwairi.

The western-based parliamentarians had boycotted the eastern-based HoR in protest at its support for Khalifa Hafter for the war he had waged on Tripoli between April 2019 and June 2020.

LegislationPolitical Transition
House of RepresentativesPolitical Parties and Groups
All

Check Also

Shipwreck leads to at least five deaths off Libyan coast

At least five people died in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya on Tuesday night. …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved