Date and terms set for Libyan sovereign positions candidacy

The parliamentary committee, tasked with receiving CVs for the candidates for sovereign positions, said it had finished the form of requirements for the posts.

The committee agreed in its third meeting via Zoom to start accepting applications for the sovereign posts from April 01 to April 08, in addition to receiving applications at the House of Representatives Secretary Office in Benghazi as well as its offices in Tripoli and Sabha on the allocated website.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aqila Saleh, formed the committee on March 23 to accept applications for the sovereign institutions’ posts.

The committee consists of six parliament members who are tasked to read the applications and then reach a consensus on the names before sending them to the House of Representatives for approval.