Libya’s Unity Government asks HoR to speed up budget approval

Hammouda told reporters in a press conference Thursday that the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers didn’t discuss in its two meetings so far the issue of frozen assets as it is a sovereign matter that cannot be tampered with, reiterating that the news about ending government’s oil subsidies was untrue but they had formed a committee to propose ways to replace the commodity subsidies with money grants.

Hammouda said the GNU was working on unifying the Interior Ministry to end the security issue, adding that the ceasefire, signed last October, was still in place and so were the efforts to unify the Libyan Army and reopen the coastal road.

“The Prime Minister issued a decision annulling all the orders and decisions made by the Government of National Accord and Interim Government in the east after the endorsement of the GNU.” He said.

Hammouda added that the GNU allocated more than 977 million dinars for the General Electricity Company and permitted it to contract local or international firms to carry out its operations and maintenance plan, adding that the government has launched social media platforms to keep in constant contact with the people.

He reiterated that the GNU cabinet also approved urgent measures to support the low-income families, including pay raises, especially for social security registered families, and the wife and children’s grant.