Al-Mishri calls on Saleh to avoid any unilateral decisions regarding sovereign positions

The Head of the High Council of State (HCS), Khalid Al-Mishri, called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), Aquila Salah, to avoid unilateral procedures and decisions regarding the appointment of occupants of high positions within the Libyan state.
The HCS said in a statement that the appointment of the occupants of high positions should be a joint decision between the HoR and the HCS according to the political agreement.
It stressed that it is not within the jurisdiction of the HoR solely to make such choices, calling on the HoR to avoid unilateral measures, stressing that it would not consider any measures contrary to the legal and constitutional conditions governing the political process.