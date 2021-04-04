First batch of anti-coronavirus vaccine arrives in Libya

Libyan Prime Minister, Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba, tweeted within the last hour that the first batch of anti-coronavirus vaccines has arrived in Tripoli. The Libyan Health Ministry has reported that the batch consists of 101,252 doses.

He said the deluge starts with the first drop and that the rest of the shipments will arrive in succession.

He invited the Libyan people to register on the online vaccination system.

It will be noted that the vaccines that arrived were the Sputnik V from Russia. Medical sources over the last week had led the Libyan public to believe that the first batch would be the AstraZeneca brand.

Equally, the Serraj government had never mentioned the Sputnik V, announcing that contracts had been signed with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and even the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.