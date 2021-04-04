Libyan PM visits Tarhouna, vows justice for its residents

The media office of the Government of National Unity (GNU) said Dbeibah had listened to the demands of Tarhouna residents such as speeding up identifying the victims and locations of mass graves, urging the Prime Minister to provide the needed equipment for DNA analysis and establishing a court to rule on these crimes.

Dbeibah vowed to provide the people with the needed demands they requested and that the Interior and Justice Ministries would be working to materialize their demands, adding that he had ordered the formation of a ministerial committee headed by the Minister of Interior Khalid Mazen to work on this file.

Meanwhile, Mazen said after the visit to Tarhouna that the Interior Ministry had taken all needed legal measures about the reports of the missing persons and possible locations of mass graves.

He also vowed to intensify security apparatuses’ efforts to find the missing and other mass graves’ locations, promising to bring the criminals, wanted by arrest warrants by the Attorney General’s Office, to justice.