Libya’s Presidential Council forms High National Reconciliation Commission

The Deputy Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, said in a presser on Monday that the Reconciliation Commission will consist of a Chairman and six members as well as a number of subcommittees to work on meeting Libyans in their cities, in addition to a committee tasked with the situation of the displaced people.

Al-Lafi said selecting the members of the Reconciliation Commission will be very important to its success, yet he didn’t name the Chairman candidates and added that a technical and advisory committee will be appointed to handle disagreements that could arise from the viewpoints of the members of the Commission.

Al-Lafi also said that the Presidential Council won’t ignore the file of crimes against humanity and those involved in such crimes will be brought to justice, adding that the past must be forgotten as the project of national reconciliation will be the bedrock of regaining stability in Libya.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Council, Mossa Al-Koni, said forming the High National Reconciliation Commission turns a new page and ends the past, adding that the work of the Commission isn’t related to elections and it could be effective for years.

Al-Koni said the Presidential Council has no executive authority but its job is to connect the authorities with one another across Libya, adding that signing or terminating agreements is the job of the Government of National Unity.