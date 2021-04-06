Crisis in Libya over distribution of sovereign positions

The Presidency of the Libyan High Council of State warned against circumventing the political agreement and violating the legal and constitutional contexts governing the political process, and the mechanism of assuming sovereign positions in the country.

In a letter to the House of Representatives, the High Council of State reiterated its rejection of unilateral measures that contradict the efforts to unify and harmonise Libyan institutions and end division, in a way that heralds a crisis that could complicate the political situation in the country.

The letter came in response to the decision made by Speaker of the Tobruk Parliament, Aguila Saleh, to establish a specialised committee for receiving and sorting nominations for sovereign positions, which was considered by the High Council of State as a violation of Article 15 of the political agreement, which stipulates the principle of consultation between the two chambers, reported Rai Al Youm.

The sovereign positions will be distributed on the basis of geographical criteria among the three regions of the country. Thus, the region of Cyrenaica will supervise the central governance of Libya and the Administrative Control Authority, Tripoli will oversee the Accounting Directorate and the High National Election Commission, and Fezzan will preside over the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Supreme Court.

The new executive authority headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh is responsible for unifying the state institutions and overseeing the transition phase until parliamentary and presidential elections are held at the end of the year.