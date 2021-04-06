We are studying all agreements in line with our interests, PM Dbeibah

The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, has affirmed that the government seeks to establish relations with all countries, especially the neighboring countries, saying “we seek the interest of Libya first and study all agreements in line with our interests”.

“We are ready to form joint committees with Greece to discuss maritime borders with an emphasis on the importance of any agreement that preserves the rights of Libya, Turkey and Greece”, Dbeibah added during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, indicating that he sought to raise relations with Greece.

PM Dbeibah explained that there is great cooperation between Libya and Greece in the economic and investment field, and that the two countries are looking forward to activate all agreements in the field of energy and maritime trade, in addition to the agreements related to the education sector and the field of military training, indicating that reopening of the Greek embassy in Libya, providing visas and the health file were discussed.

For his part, the Greek Prime Minister said that “Libya’s friends are the closest to it geographically, not the parties far from it”, pledging to stand by Libya to achieve stability and hold elections away from foreign interference, as he put it.

Mitsotakis explained that the main goal of his visit to Libya is to resume the work of the Greek embassy in Tripoli, stressing that after the opening of the embassy, the consulate in Benghazi will open, adding that one of his government’s priorities is to recooperate with Libya in energy field, including renewable energy and electrical connectivity.

“We stress the exit of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya as soon as possible”, Mitsotakis said, noting that cooperation between Libya and Greece could help demarcate the borders between the two countries.

He also confirmed that the Libyan Coast Guard has a prominent role in dealing with the issue of illegal immigration from Libya.