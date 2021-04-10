Immigrant killed, two injured in Libya detention center

Monday , 12 April 2021
10/04/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

Doctors without Borders (MSF) said one illegal immigrant was killed and two others were injured in gunshots fired inside a detention center in Tripoli.

MSF said Friday the incident took place on Thursday morning, adding that its tram received the two inured immigrants and they were 17 and 18 years old.

MSF also indicated that the crowded detention center saw some tensions the night of the shooting and then gunshots were fired randomly at the immigrants. MSF didn’t say what was the reason behind the shooting or who opened fire on the immigrants.

