The Turkish Army trains the Libyan Navy in underwater defense

The Turkish Ministry of Defence announced today the continued training of Libyan Navy elements in “underwater defence,” under an agreement between the two countries.

In a tweet, the ministry stated: “We continue to provide training to the Libyan army with a view to supporting Libyan brothers with whom we have multifaceted relations based on a common history of 500 years.”

It referred to the provision of “underwater defence” exercises to elements of the Libyan Navy and published images showing footage of the exercises.

Turkey and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening security and military cooperation between the two countries in November 2019.

