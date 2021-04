HoR to hold session in Tobruk on Monday 19 April to discuss draft 2021 budget law

Libya’s parliament, the House of Representatives (HoR), has called for a session to be held on Monday 19 April at its Tobruk headquarters.

The session is to discuss the draft 2021 budget law.

The HoR has called on its Planning, Finance and Budget Committee to submit its report on the draft budget law to the House before the scheduled time for the session.