Foreign Ministry: Resettling migrants in Libya is not up for debate

Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry Mahmoud Tlisi, has reiterated that Libya would not be a resettlement country for migrants.

“Any principle that leads to the settlement of migrants in Libya should be ruled out as a solution, regardless of the circumstances,” Tilisi said during a meeting with the regional coordinator for immigration at the Dutch Embassy in Libya, Marie Vollmer.

The Foreign Ministry official called the European Union to cooperate for a radical solution to the migration file, taking into consideration the constants of the Libyan position in this regard.

“Notwithstanding the especially arduous circumstances prevailing in Libya, the state dealt with the refugee file in a humane and transparent manner,” Tilisi indicated.

He reiterated the need for everyone to respect the Libyan laws and legislation related to this matter.