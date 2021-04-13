Libya’s Drug Control Centre approves Sputnik V and AstraZeneca anti-Coronavirus vaccines suitable for human consumption

Libya’s Food and Drug Control Centre today announced that it has approved the Sputnik V and AstraZeneca anti-Coronavirus vaccines as suitable for human consumption.

During a multi-agency press conference held in Tripoli today, it reported that samples of the two vaccines have undergone regulatory procedure from the documentary to the germinal, physical and chemical laboratory, and the inoculation of mice with it, and accordingly, and after the control measures taken, the samples were found to be in conformity with the specifications and are suitable for human consumption.

The Food and Drug Control Centre’s announcement comes after the arrival of three batches (two Sputnik V and one AstraZeneca) of anti-Coronavirus vaccine to Libya between 4 and 9 April totalling 258,852 doses.

Libya’s Ministry of Health said further shipments will follow. It expects 12 million doses to arrive over time.

Libya’s population is 6.9 million excluding foreigners and illegal migrants, but the government has vowed to vaccinate all present in Libya irrespective of their legal status.

It will be recalled that 10 April Libya officially launched its vaccination campaign with Prime Minister Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba and his Health Minister Ali Zanati being the first to be vaccinated with their first doses.

The Health Ministry had said the rest of the cabinet would also be vaccinated in the hope that this would reassure the Libyan public that the vaccination is safe and that they should register on the online system to receive their vaccinations.