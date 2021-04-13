Russian Wagner to send 300 Syrian fighters to support Haftar in

The Turkish newspaper, Daily Sabah, said Russian Wagner Group – a private military contractor linked to the Kremlin – is preparing to send 300 Syrian mercenaries to join Khalifa Haftar’s forces in eastern Libya.

The report, citing exclusive sources from the ground, said on Monday that the Syrian mercenaries will come from the Bashar Al-Assad regime-controlled Deir ez-Zor city, adding that the new Syrian mercenary group is comprised of fighters loyal to the regime, Iran-backed foreign groups and volunteers from Al-Assad’s Army.

The newspaper also said that the group is currently receiving training in Syria and will be sent to eastern Libya – Benghazi city – toward the end of April.

The Turkish newspaper explained that sources had indicated that sending a new Syrian mercenaries’ group to Libya amid efforts for lasting peace and stability in the country indicated that Haftar could not fathom being shelved into the background as he wanted to take part in the leadership of Libya.

Wagner Group mercenaries have been supporting Haftar’s forces since 2018 and their role was essential to Haftar’s war on Tripoli between April 2019 and June 2020. When they retreated from western Libya as they lost the battle to the Libyan Army under the Government of National Accord, they moved to Sirte and Jufra positions, while some of them were positioned at the oil crescent region, according to reports by UN experts and other international media.