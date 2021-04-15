Italy reiterates commitment to military-technical agreement signed

Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini affirmed his country’s commitment to the military-technical agreement signed with Libya last December.

Guerini’s remarks came during his meeting with French Defence Minister Florence Parly in Paris on Wednesday, according to the Italian Nova news agency.

“The relationship between Italy and France is solid and effective,” said Guerini, stressing that the rapprochement between the two countries will have a positive impact on the international arena.

Italian Defence Minister stressed the need to stand ready and support, at this stage, the Libyan institutions, confirming that the Libyan file has registered positive developments in recent months.