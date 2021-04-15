Libyan Prime Minister arrives in Russia

The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, has arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, on a formal visit accompanied by a delegation that includes the Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Mangoush, and the Minister of Oil and Gas, Mohammed Oun, as well as the Chief of General Staff, Mohammed Haddad.

Dbeibah was received in Moscow by the Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Michail Bogdanov, and the Libyan embassy diplomatic attaché officials in Russia.

The media office of the Libyan Government of National Unity said on Facebook Thursday that the visit aims at discussing bilateral relations and cooperation, among other issues of mutual interest.

The media office also indicated that Dbeibah and the accompanying delegation will meet with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, in addition to the Russian Prime Minister and Defense Minister.