UN Security Council passes two Libya resolutions: reiterates need for constitutionally based 24 December elections, 23 October ceasefire and withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries

The UN Security Council Resolution unanimously passed two resolutions on Libya yesterday (2570 and 2751).

The Resolutions concerned:

– Welcoming the interim Presidency Council and the interim Government of National Unity, and calling on them to make the necessary preparations for free, fair, and inclusive national elections on 24 December.

– Calling on the relevant institutions, including the House of Representatives, to take the actions set out in the LPDF roadmap to facilitate 24 December elections, including clarifying the constitutional basis for elections and enacting electoral legislation by 1 July.

– Calling on the LPDF to take steps to facilitate the elections if necessary.

– Calling on all Libyan parties to ensure full implementation of the 23 October ceasefire agreement.

– Strongly urging all Member States to respect the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya.

The Resolution was welcomed by the Libyan Presidency Council and government.