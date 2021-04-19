37 municipalities open voter registration system for national elections

The Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections announced the opening of the voter registration system to 37 municipalities.

In a statement on their website, the Committee clarified that the method of registration would be done by sending a text message to 11711 containing the national number and the electoral centre number.

It also identified the municipalities in which the elections would be held in an official list published on their website which includes municipalities such as Ain Zarrah, Abu Salim, Junzor, Masalata and others while encouraging citizens to register to vote.

Libya’s national elections are the outcome of the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Tunis in which a selected group of Libyan representatives voted to hold the country’s national elections in December of this year to bring Libya out of its decade long transitional stage.

The LPDF voted early this year to elect the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Geneva to prepare and lead the country during the period leading up to national elections.

During his first address, Prime Minister Debaiba of the GNU pledged his government’s intentions to fulfil their duties as a temporary authority and commit all the necessary resources and efforts to carry out a fair and honest election.