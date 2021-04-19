Ministry of Justice and IOM working on the deportation of illegal immigrants

This Sunday evening, a meeting was held between the Ministry of Justice and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to discuss the process of deporting foreign inmates from Libya.

The meeting was chaired by the Director of the Department of Relations and Cooperation, in the presence of the Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry, the team set up by Minister of Justice Decision No. 930 of 2020 to follow up the deportation of foreign inmates in institutions of reform and rehabilitation, a delegate from the Department of international organizations of the Ministry of Foreign and the Head of the Protection and Voluntary International Organization for Migration.

The meeting reviewed the proposed practical steps that would contribute to the deportation of foreign inmates held in rehabilitation and rehabilitation institutions pending deportation.

according to the Information Office of the Ministry of Justice, the meeting concluded with the agreement on a joint working mechanism for the situation of foreigners targeted for deportation to their countries, in coordination with the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs, IOM and the embassies concerned.