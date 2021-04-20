97 HoR members discuss 2021 budget – debate to continue today

The HoR held a session in Tobruk yesterday to discuss the 2021 LD 96 billion budget presented by prime minister Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba on 17 March. According to the HoR’s Official Spokesperson, Abdalla Belheeg, 97 members attended.

Spokesperson Belheeg, reported that the session was devoted to discussing the detailed report prepared by the HoR’s Planning, Finance and Budget Committee.

He said the Committee’s report included a large number of observations, comments and reservations about the draft budget.

Belheeg stated that the budget comments and the amendment recommendations that reached thirty recommendations by the Budget Committee were discussed in a general manner. He said that discussions and deliberations were not completed in yesterday’s session, and the session was suspended until today afternoon.