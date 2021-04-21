HNEC, Interior Ministry discuss security plan for upcoming elections

The High National Electoral Commission (HNEC) and the Interior Ministry discussed Tuesday a general plan to secure the upcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by the HNEC head Emad Al-Sayeh, and the Director of the General Department of Security Operations at the Interior Ministry, Ali Al-Nuwaisri.

According to the HNEC media office, the officials discussed the security coordination required to ensure the elections are held in safe and appropriate conditions, as well as setting a training plan for the security personnel assigned to secure the voting stations.

In this context, the HNEC and Ministry of Interior agreed to form a joint committee to undertake the training process in a manner that serves the security plan objectives.