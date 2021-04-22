Al-Sunni: mercenaries must leave Libya

Libya’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Taher al-Sunni, has said that mercenaries and foreign fighters must leave Libya, considering this an inevitable matter.

Al-Sunni added in a tweet that this must be done according to a mechanism agreed upon by the 5 + 5 Joint Military Committee.

“The departure of mercenaries with their weapons will recycle the conflict in Libya and destabilize the security of the neighbouring countries and the region, as is happening now -in reference to Chad-” al-Sunni explained.

He indicated that Libya is seeking to hold a session in the Security Council on this issue in coordination with the African Group.