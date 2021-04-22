Thursday , 22 April 2021
Home / Normal / Al-Sunni: mercenaries must leave Libya

Al-Sunni: mercenaries must leave Libya

22/04/2021 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

Libya’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Taher al-Sunni, has said that mercenaries and foreign fighters must leave Libya, considering this an inevitable matter.

Al-Sunni added in a tweet that this must be done according to a mechanism agreed upon by the 5 + 5 Joint Military Committee.

“The departure of mercenaries with their weapons will recycle the conflict in Libya and destabilize the security of the neighbouring countries and the region, as is happening now -in reference to Chad-” al-Sunni explained.

He indicated that Libya is seeking to hold a session in the Security Council on this issue in coordination with the African Group.

International Relations and CooperationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
Armed Non-state ActorsExecutive AuthoritiesPrivate Military & Security CompaniesUnited Nations
All

Check Also

Can Libya’s new authority succeed in cutting Haftar’s foreign links?

Self-styled Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar is a serious hurdle facing the Government of National Unity …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved