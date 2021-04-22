UNSMIL Expresses Concern Over Threats to Oil Production

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya expresses its concern regarding the recent shutdown in oil production at Marsa al-Hariga and indications that other shutdowns may be imminent. The uninterrupted production of oil as well as maintaining the independence and impartiality of the NOC remains a vital cornerstone to the economic, social and political stability of Libya.

It is incumbent on all parties to ensure that the NOC remains an independent, technocratic, well-resourced institution and to ensure the transparent and equitable management of resources, as set out in the LPDF Roadmap, to combat corruption. This is of critical importance for the Government that is requested to improve the delivery of basic services to the Libyan people.

Libya is only now emerging from a very costly conflict, and there are multiple urgent needs that need to be addressed to improve the quality of life of Libyans throughout the country.