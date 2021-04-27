French NGO ship saves 236 migrants off Libyan coast

A French NGO said its search and rescue vessel rescued over 230 migrants from two rubber boats off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Today, the #OceanViking rescued 236 people from 2 overcrowded rubber boats in distress in international waters, 32 NM off Zawiyah, Libya,” SOS Mediterranee said on Twitter.

“Several survivors were weak, dehydrated & are now recovering. Women suffer mild fuel burns & have inhaled fumes. 114 minors are unaccompanied,” it added.

At least 172 people were killed in three different shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean Sea over the past few days and the number of drowning in the world’s deadliest crossing more than doubled in 2021, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said last week.