NCHRL calls for more action against human trafficking gangs

The National Committee for Human Rights in Libya (NCHRL) called on the Libyan authorities to shoulder their legal and humanitarian responsibilities towards combating human trafficking and the smuggling of migrants.

In a statement, the committee expressed its regret at what happened to a migrant boat off the Libyan coast last Saturday evening, when 130 migrants were killed while trying to cross the Mediterranean to reach the European coast.

It urged the authorities to work on eliminating such networks of smuggling, human trafficking, and organized crime, which have become highly active in the region, according to its statement.

The committee expressed concern about some reports which indicate that the victims’ calls for help before their boat sank were not answered.

It called on the Attorney General Office and the Interior Ministry to open a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the incident that led to this human tragedy.

The committee also called for intensifying international efforts to enhance maritime rescue operations and fight migrant smuggling and human trafficking gangs in the Mediterranean countries.