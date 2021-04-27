Wednesday , 28 April 2021
Home / Normal / Pro-Haftar military convoy seen in southeast Tripoli

Pro-Haftar military convoy seen in southeast Tripoli

27/04/2021 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The Libyan Army said Monday it had depicted movements for a military convoy for Khalifa Haftar’s forces near Shuweref area in southeast Tripoli.

The Libyan Army’s Operation Volcano of Rage said on Twitter that military vehicles for Haftar’s forces backed by Russian Wagner Group mercenaries were heading eastward to Shuweref area.

The media office of the operation said there were 62 military vehicles and three trucks laden with ammunition and two Pantsir-S systems on a German-made vehicle, adding that such moves are a violation of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since last October.

According to sources, Haftar forces’ convoy arrived Monday night at Brak Al-Shatti base in south Libya, where pro-Haftar Wagner Group mercenaries were in control and training Chadian rebel forces.

Security ForcesSecurity Situation
Army
Tripoli

Check Also

Joint Military Committee reaches final stages for opening coastal road

Procedures for opening the Misrata-Sirte coastal road are in their final stages after completing the …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved