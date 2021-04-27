Pro-Haftar military convoy seen in southeast Tripoli

The Libyan Army said Monday it had depicted movements for a military convoy for Khalifa Haftar’s forces near Shuweref area in southeast Tripoli.

The Libyan Army’s Operation Volcano of Rage said on Twitter that military vehicles for Haftar’s forces backed by Russian Wagner Group mercenaries were heading eastward to Shuweref area.

The media office of the operation said there were 62 military vehicles and three trucks laden with ammunition and two Pantsir-S systems on a German-made vehicle, adding that such moves are a violation of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since last October.

According to sources, Haftar forces’ convoy arrived Monday night at Brak Al-Shatti base in south Libya, where pro-Haftar Wagner Group mercenaries were in control and training Chadian rebel forces.