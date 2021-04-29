Italy reopens consulate in Benghazi

Italy has reopened its consulate in Benghazi and appointed Carl Batori as Consul General, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio confirmed.

Di Maio said in a briefing before the Italian Parliament on Wednesday that attention will remain directed to the consolidation of the security situation in Libya and the holding of elections on December 24, 2021, Aki news agency reported.

“It is in Italy’s interest to ensure its institutional presence also in Cyrenaica and Fezzan,” Di Maio said, noting that Italy is the only European country whose embassy has remained open in Tripoli.

The Italian minister also indicated that Italy is about to open an honorary consulate in Sabha south of the country, revealing that Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah is to visit Rome in the coming days.