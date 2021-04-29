Libya’s 5+5 JMC warns of naming parties hindering coastal road

The Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) said in a statement on Thursday, after meetings in Sirte that were attended by the Head of the Presidential Council Mohammed Menfi and UN representatives, that if the efforts to reopen the coastal road continued to be impeded, it would call out the spoiling parties and individuals and subject them to legal measures.

The Libyan 5+5 JMC added that the delegations – one for the Libyan Army forces under the Government of National Unity (previously under the Government of National Accord) and the other under Khalifa Haftar’s forces – agreed that the headquarters for the JMC’s joint force would be in Sirte and that it would be positioned in the two areas marked by the JMC.

The statement also indicated that the military command of the JMC was instructed to integrate the force fighters from both sides of the JMC and position them in the two marked areas.

The 5+5 JMC also said that there had been an agreement to establish an office to tackle the issue of the detainees and the missing persons and to devise a database to document operations and information.