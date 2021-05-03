Tuesday , 4 May 2021
Home / Normal / Libya ranks 165th in the Press Freedom Index

Libya ranks 165th in the Press Freedom Index

03/05/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

According to ‘Reporters Without Borders’, Libya has been ranked 165th in 2021, which is at the lower end of the list for the World Press Freedom Index 2021, which assesses the state of press freedom in 180 countries annually.

According to the organization’s report, the press is paying a heavy price for the situation in which Libya has been going through over the past ten years, of instability at a political, economic, and social level.

The organization stated that it recorded many violations, including violence, censorship, and intimidation, with a state of impunity in place towards violence and atrocities committed against journalists and the media in general.

It noted that Libya needs laws that would guarantee freedom of speech and expression, the safety of journalists, and the right to access reliable information.

ICT and Media Governance
Civil SocietyMedia
All

Check Also

UNSMIL invites LPDF members for virtual meeting after Eid

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has invited members of the Libyan Political Dialogue …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved