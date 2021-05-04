Egyptian delegation visits Libyan airports ahead of flight resumption to Cairo airport

The General Director of Libyan Afriqiyah Airways, Khalil Al-Majie, said a delegation from Egypt will visit Libyan airports soon ahead of resuming flights – 35 flights a week – from Mitiga, Misrata and Benina airports to Cairo airport.

The media office of Mitiga airport said Al-Majie had visited Egypt with a Transportation Ministry delegation, including the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority’s Chairman and Libyan Airlines company’s General Director.

The media office added that the delegation held meetings with the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority to finalize preparations to resume fights between Cairo and Libyan airports, in addition to cooperation in security, aviation and training programs for Libyan aviation cadres.