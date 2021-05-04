Tuesday , 4 May 2021
Home / Normal / UNSMIL invites LPDF members for virtual meeting after Eid

UNSMIL invites LPDF members for virtual meeting after Eid

04/05/2021 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has invited members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to a virtual meeting via Zoom after Eid Al-Fitr to discuss the Legal Committee’s recommendations regarding the constitutional basis for the upcoming elections.

According to the letter of invitation, the meeting is to take place between 20 and 27 of this month.

The UNSMIL confirmed that the Legal Committee has completed discussions and is putting the final touches on the constitutional basis for the upcoming December elections.

It is noteworthy that the last meeting of the Legal Committee was held in Tunis between 7 and 9 of last April.

International Relations and CooperationPolitical Transition
Executive AuthoritiesLegislative AuthoritiesPolitical Parties and GroupsUnited Nations
All

Check Also

Presidential Council receives a high-level Turkish delegation headed by the Foreign Minister

Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah al-Lafi, members of the Presidential Council received a high-level Turkish delegation …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved