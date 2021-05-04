UNSMIL invites LPDF members for virtual meeting after Eid

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has invited members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to a virtual meeting via Zoom after Eid Al-Fitr to discuss the Legal Committee’s recommendations regarding the constitutional basis for the upcoming elections.

According to the letter of invitation, the meeting is to take place between 20 and 27 of this month.

The UNSMIL confirmed that the Legal Committee has completed discussions and is putting the final touches on the constitutional basis for the upcoming December elections.

It is noteworthy that the last meeting of the Legal Committee was held in Tunis between 7 and 9 of last April.