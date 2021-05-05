Libyan PM: We are not coordinating with Haftar in Benghazi

The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, told Al Jazeera in an interview on Tuesday – to be aired Wednesday – that the Government of National Unity is not coordinating with Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi, but rather it’s coordinating with police apparatuses and the mayor of Benghazi.

Dbeibah added in the interview that there were logistical issues that hindered convening the Government of National Unity in Benghazi, vowing to hold a meeting in there soon.

He also said that the Government of National Unity was working to achieve national reconciliation and hold general elections on December 24, adding that he wanted the constitution, elections and an end to the transitional phase in the country.

Dbeibah reiterated that his government had unified 80% of state institutions, except for the military one, explaining that the 5+5 Joint Military Commission is the cornerstone of unifying the military institution in Libya.

The Libyan Prime Minister added that his government is at odds with Greece regarding its assessment of the Libya-Turkey maritime borders demarcation MoU, which serves the rights of Libyans.

“We will remain in the maritime MoU with Turkey. It is very significant for both countries.” Dbeibah said, indicating that there are now good signs for the withdrawal of mercenaries from Libya and he had sensed these signs in his talks with a number of country leaders.